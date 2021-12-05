ReneSola (SOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

