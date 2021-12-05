Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up to $43.38

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $46.58. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

