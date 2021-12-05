Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $266,102.38 and $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00218097 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

