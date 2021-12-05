Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arteris Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arteris in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.
Shares of AIP stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Arteris has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.57.
About Arteris
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
