Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arteris Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arteris in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

AIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Arteris has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

