Research Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $17.07 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

