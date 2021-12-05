Reviewing Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 18.63 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -100.54 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

