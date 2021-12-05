Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $72.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.