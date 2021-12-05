Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

RYTM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

