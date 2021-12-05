Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

RIO opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.