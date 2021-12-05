Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 3,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 95,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000.

