Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,852,793. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

