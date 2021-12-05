Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,705,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,852,793. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.