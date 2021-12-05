RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

