RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

