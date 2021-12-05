RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 318.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $128.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,074 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

