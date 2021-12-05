RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

