Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $46.73 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

