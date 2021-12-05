Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $64.79 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $64,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.