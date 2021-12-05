Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $49,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

