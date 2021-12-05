Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,570 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $51,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in News by 359.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

