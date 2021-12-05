Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,515 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $53,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

