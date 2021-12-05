ROCKI (ROCKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $612,923.00

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.92 million and $612,923.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.02 or 0.08459222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,082.54 or 0.98809740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

