Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $18,507,050.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.14 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

