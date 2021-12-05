Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.30 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.37 ($7.24).

CBK stock opened at €6.38 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.99. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €7.19 ($8.17). The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

