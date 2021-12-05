Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,530 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in eXp World were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,486,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,201,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,484,258.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,155. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

