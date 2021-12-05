Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,264 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,817,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

