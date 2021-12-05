Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $2,683,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

