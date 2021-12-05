Royal Bank of Canada Sells 884 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

CYH stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

