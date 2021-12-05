Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $216,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Endava by 18.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

