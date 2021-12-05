Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.29. The company has a market cap of C$183.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.