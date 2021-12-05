Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

