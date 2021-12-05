Royal Fund Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

