Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.