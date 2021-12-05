Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $56,910,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $334.08 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.