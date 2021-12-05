Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

