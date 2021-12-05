RPT Realty’s (RPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPT. Raymond James increased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

