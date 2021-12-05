Rupiah Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $943,617.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $943,617.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

