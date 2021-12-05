Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Cut to €145.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($176.14) to €145.00 ($164.77) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

SAFRY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

