Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.
OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $114.00 on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.
About Safran
