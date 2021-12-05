Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $114.00 on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

