SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.58 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

