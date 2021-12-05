salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.9% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 104.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 306.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

