SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PERS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.