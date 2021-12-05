SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PERS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.