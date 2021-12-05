Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €263.21 ($299.11).

Volkswagen stock opened at €165.32 ($187.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

