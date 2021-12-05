Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $18.70 million and $219,572.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,104 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.