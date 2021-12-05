Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

SSL opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sasol by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sasol by 142.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

