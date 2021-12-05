Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

