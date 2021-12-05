Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

