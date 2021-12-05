Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 79,114 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,188. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

