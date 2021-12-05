Sciencast Management LP Buys 45,865 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

