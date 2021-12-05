Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 348.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 73.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

