Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 348.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

